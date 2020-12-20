FIA begins probe into repair planning for PIA aircraft

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched an investigation into “flawed planning” for maintenance and annual inspection of 11 Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft.

According to sources, these planes have been grounded for about a year (271 days) even after the lapse of the official time allocated for their repair. As a result, the national flag-carrier suffered a loss of at least Rs1 billion.

The FIA has started looking into the matter under inquiry number 57.

It was found during the initial investigation that besides other factors, the unavailability of spare parts for the planes grounded in hangers was one of the factors responsible for the delay in the repair of these planes of different companies and models.

Engines and parts of these grounded planes were installed in other jets.

Even auxiliary power units (APUs) of the planes were installed in other planes. Later, the engineering wing of the PIA failed to provide the required parts for these grounded planes. The planes acquired on the lease were not repaired on time therefore these planes could not be brought into commercial use and the PIA continued to suffer financial losses as the daily and monthly lease amount continued to add up. This lease amount is said to be around Rs1 billion.