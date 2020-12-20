Dr Firdous ready to get in ring with Maryam Nawaz

As tensions rise between the incumbent government and the opposition, Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has accepted a challenge to box with Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

While addressing a press conference with boxers Amir Khan and Muhammad Waseem on Sunday, the former challenged Firdous to box with Maryam, commenting that it would be one of the highest-rated fights in the country. The CM’s aide accepted his suggestion, adding that “Prime Minister Imran Khan has knocked out Mian Nawaz Sharif using his legal punches”.

“Baji, you’re quite aware that she is a Rajkumari,” PML-N’s Azma Bokhari tweeted in reply to Firdous’s comments. “Also, she is protecting the masses from your punches of inflation, unemployment and corruption.”

Earlier in the day, Firdous has taken a swipe at the opposition and said: “showmen did not increase health facilities in view of the growing population”. She said this will announcing via Twitter that Chief Minister Usman Bazdar has approved the construction of a hospital on Ferozepur Road and that the 1,000-bed hospital would be included in the annual development program. This would be the first general hospital built in Lahore in 30 years.

The special assistant further said that by 2021, every citizen of Punjab will be provided with a Sehat Insaf Card.