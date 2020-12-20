Don’t wait to submit resignations as govt won’t quit, Rasheed tells PDM

–Those who wish to resign in February can do so tomorrow: Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) ultimatum for the resignation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government by the end of upcoming January, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that opposition members who want to resign from assemblies in February can do so now without any wait.

Addressing a ceremony at the Police Lines Headquarters in Islamabad on Sunday, the interior minister reiterated, “Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his five-year term. We will welcome those who want to stage a long march.” He added that PM Khan would take the country forward by taking it out from the current economic and political turmoil.

“Police are being honoured for the first time because of the Prime Minister,” Rashid said, adding that it would be for the first time in the country’s 70-year history that a prime minister would attend a ceremony at the Police Lines headquarters on March 23. He said that PM Imran has entrusted him with the Interior Ministry, and he plans to bring about changes in it within 100 days.

Talking about the National Database & Registration Authority’s (NADRA) reforms, Rasheed said that currently, identity cards and passports are being issued across 10 countries. However, he added that facility to acquire Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) and passports will be made available across the globe in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Rasheed reiterated his earlier announcement stating that the first identity card would be provided free of cost, whereas about 100,000 identity cards would be issued on a daily basis. “Identity card offices will be opened in all administrative sub-divisions whereas one office will be opened every week in the remaining sub-divisions,” he said. “Immigration, NADRA, Passport [offices] FIA [Federal Investigation Agency] and all [related] agencies will be for the service of the nation.”

He said that the Islamabad Police have removed checkpoints to facilitate the movement of citizens. The interior minister further ordered the federal capital’s inspector general to ensure the protection of lives and property of the citizens at any cost.

Earlier on Friday last, Rasheed announced that NADRA mobile vans would be sent to remote areas in order to ease access for people living in far off areas. “NADRA and passport offices will be opened in all embassies of Pakistan,” the minister stated, adding that “Problems of overseas Pakistanis will be solved in two months”.