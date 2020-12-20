Covid-19 vaccination likely to start in first quarter of 2021: Dr Faisal

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Health Dr Faisal Sultan on Sunday said Covid-19 vaccination was expected to be available in the first quarter of 2021 in Pakistan.

“We will be able to get corona vaccine with more than one resource, good price and reasonable timeline,” he said while talking to a private news channel. He said they have been in touch with six of the world’s top companies, including Chinese and Russian companies, keeping in mind the available resources.

The decision would be made in the next few weeks and the vaccine would be available in Pakistan soon, he added.

Commenting on the current situation he said that over 2,000 cases are being reported daily and that this dangerous situation needs urgent steps. The second wave of corona could be more deadly than the first, he added.

A day earlier, while speaking to a private news channel, Dr Sultan had said that if the people were careful, the war against Covid-19 could be won quickly, adding that the government would be forced to take tough decisions if people did not follow the guidelines.

“I am satisfied with the steps taken by the government but I appeal to the people to understand the gravity of the situation”, he had said.

The special assistant had said that a rising daily death ratio is a matter of concern and if the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) was not ensured, the situation could deteriorate.