Fawad terms low standard of education a big issue

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that low standard of education at colleges and universities is a big problem in the country.

In a tweet, Fawad said: “Engineers’ jobs are not a big problem. Our problem is the low standard of education in colleges and universities”.

He said that he had been asking the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to bring at least 20 universities to world class standards and upgrade syllabus and degree programmes according to the market needs. The minister added that jobs are not a problem for the capable people.