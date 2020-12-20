Centre announces fire-fighting equipment for Karachi

KARACHI: Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Sunday unveiled a fire-fighting budget for Karachi to empower the fire department.

In a tweet, the minister announced “50 State of the Art Fire Tenders of 7000 liters of water & foam capacity” and two mobile water tanks to enhance the department’s capacity.

Zaidi also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for approving the “gift for Karachi”.

With rapid and unplanned growth in Karachi, fire hazards present a major challenge where the protection of life and property are concerned. The civil society has time and again stressed the need for improving fire-fighting facilities in the metropolis which, they maintain, are inadequate keeping in view its territorial limits and population.

When incidents of fire occur, civic agencies are found to be woefully unprepared and under-resourced. For example, only 14 fire tenders are said to be in working order, with 30 faulty vehicles sent for repairs.

Earlier this month, Sindh High Court (SHC) was told the federal government will provide 48 fire trucks for Karachi.