Allegedly drunk couple beat up cop

LAHORE: In a bizarre incident on Saturday night, an allegedly drunk couple in Lahore’s Defense Housing Authority (DHA) created a ruckus, assaulting and abusing a police officer outside a restaurant.

As per police, the incident occurred late Saturday night when a woman and her partner left a coffee shop in Phase 5 of the society.

The scene started after the guard of the restaurant allegedly asked the woman to stop drinking an alcoholic beverage in public. They got into a heated argument after the woman refused to do so following which a nearby police vehicle approached to control the situation.

In a video making rounds on social media, the couple can also be seen inflicting torture on the cop. As he tried to avoid a confrontation, they ran after him with the woman attempting to slap him. The constable, however, kept his calm.

The CCPO has sought a report from assistant superintendent police (ASP) Cantt. Sheikh also praised the constable for maintaining patience during the clash.

The CCPO remarked that it was the police’s job to provide protection to the people but this kind of behaviour would not be tolerated.