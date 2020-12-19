We the People

Quaid-e-Azam created a country with the support of the people, who gave him strength and power to force British Colonial Raj to agree for an independent sovereign Pakistan. In this political struggle, common citizens were involved. The paid civil and uniformed servants recruited by the Raj were loyal till the very end, willing to quell any uprising or peaceful protest seeking their fundamental right to decide their own fate. The Raj showered those willing to collaborate with the occupational force with large tracts of lands and titles given to them at HM Pleasure.

Even after seven decades, the people are still not considered as major stakeholders, although the constitution accepts that the will of the people must prevail through their elected representatives in free and fair elections. It seems to be the least of priorities for those at helm that astronomical escalation in basic food items and utilities has made life miserable for common citizens, although the lifestyle of the paid elite is far better than those in the developed world. Whether gas is available or not, the government refuses to accept it as their failing.

After MAJ’s death, the politicians who helped him wage the struggle for independence were systematically sidelined by remnants of the Raj and banned in 1958 from politics under the controversial EBDO. Pakistan became hostage to palace intrigues. MAJ’s vision of Pakistan being a sovereign modern democratic welfare state stood derailed.

What MAJ had referred to on 11 August 1947 as the cancer of corruption, which we inherited from India, such as allotment of lands has increased and so has hoarding and smuggling. India revoked all such land holdings given at HM Pleasure in 1950, because legally speaking all lands and titles given by the Raj became property of the state.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore