US urged to stop India from fanning terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Asad Majeed Khan has said that the US has an important and critical role to play in stopping Indian interference and maintaining peace and security of the region.

In an interview to the US magazine, The Christian Science Monitor, Khan noted that Pakistan has managed to significantly reduce the number of attacks in the country over the last decade. However, he blamed India for the resurgence of attacks in the country. “Unfortunately we see the Indian footprint and Indian fingerprints all over the place.”

The ambassador expressed hope that the engagement of the US could support peace and stability in the South Asian region. He added that India has successfully painted itself as the innocent target of terrorism.

“A certain narrative has been built around Indian victimhood – how India has suffered at the hand of terrorists – and much of that blame has been thrown at us.”

Khan said that it is time that the world understood not just India’s destabilizing activities in the region but also its attacks on democratic governance and human rights at home under the current Hindu nationalist government.

Referring to the human rights violation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), the envoy said Pakistan would like to see the US pressure India over the revocation of the disputed region’s special status and the repressive measures Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to enforce.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan has also presented the dossier of Indian involvement in terrorism to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres among other diplomats. The country seeks to highlight Indian aggression against Pakistan and hopes the world community will hold New Delhi responsible for its destabilising presence in the region.