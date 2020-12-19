UFC places winning bid on next showdown between Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Nadeem Babar

LAHORE: The American Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) league, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has won the auction on the rights of the next showdown between former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Energy Nadeem Babar.

“We’re looking at huge numbers here,” said Dana White, President of the UFC. “Supporters of both are going to be tuning in in large numbers. And what’s amazing is that they will keep on spending on our franchise because both sides are going to be celebrating victory, regardless of the outcome. Hence, they’ll keep on buying the UFC merch.”

White said viewers can expect quite a rumble.

“They’re both experienced and both have their strong points,” said White. “I think the odds are quite balanced. Abbasi has a firm grasp on the numbers while Babar has an innate ability to lie through his teeth.”