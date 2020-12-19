The world built by China

The covid-19 pandemic showed other countries

When one looks in the pages of history just a few decades back in 1970, China was sandwiched between two superpowers, the USA, and the USSR. China was economically isolated and diplomatically quarantined, but within just three and a half decades, what happened?

This led China to this path of progress and glory, where it has emerged as one of the most influential nations in the World, not only economically but also diplomatically. How did they address poverty? China has lifted hundreds of millions of people, out of poverty in such a short time. On every front, China has shocked the world and its economy, consistently proving its might for the last three decades as the fastest growing economy of the world and with climbing numbers after every passing day. The real reason behind this is Beijing’s Consensus, which is more commonly known as China’s Development Model. It includes the Peoples Republic of China’s economic and political policies and the pathway that set the foundation of modern China. This model not only helped China to make its economy grow; besides, the policies are thought to have contributed to ’China’s “economic miracle” and eightfold growth in its Gross National Product over two decades. The model began to receive considerable attention following 2008-2009. Severe economic downturns occurred in Western economies, which faltered and recovered slowly while Chinese economic growth remained dynamic; comparisons began to portray the China Model or the Beijing Consensus as China’s alternative to the Washington Consensus.

The countries which are on the same road of poverty, unstable economy, low GDP, and where food security is the biggest concern, should learn from the Chinese model of development. If these countries cannot apply the model in full form and spirit, they can still take some relevant points and amend the policies and plans accordingly. If China can create its World, why cannot any other country?

‘China is writing its book now; the book represents a fusion of Chinese thinking with lessons learned from globalization culture’s failure in other places. The rest of the World has begun to study this book’ (Ramo, 2004:5).

Here are some lessons that the World needs to learn from the Chinese model of development, particularly underdeveloped or developing countries, to change their fate. The Chinese model of development’s real success is gradual and pragmatic reforms, particularly in the post-Deng era; this proverb was very common “yu shi Ju jin” which means that there is always a room for adaptable and flexible change in the governance environment. The other beneficial thing is good governance, the exercise of economic, political, and administrative authority to look after a country’s affairs on all levels, with particular consideration for such ethical universal norms and principles including equity, accountability, consensus orientation, transparency and the rule of law.

For a diplomatic win, over the last three decades, China went to every country and all continents and won trust by engaging the other nations in the projects like, the One Belt One Road Initiative, and South-South cooperation. China is helping other countries to improve infrastructure by building roads, railways, helping countries to make their cities look more beautiful, building dams and so on. China did not choose the path of brutality and wars to win over other countries.

Progress in science and technology, development in the rural sector, and reforms in agricultural production, demonstrated a pattern of stable growth, and this is due to the impact of economic reforms in the rural areas and change in governmental policies related to agriculture production and the farmer’s wellbeing, which make it more modernized. The agriculture sector played a vital role in the Chinese economy during the reform period (1978-2012). At first, rural reform concentration on household production systems enhanced output and productivity significantly. This helped millions of people to get out of absolute poverty since 1970. As the second step, China increased the agricultural productivity along with carrying out institutional reforms allowing the mobility of rural labor force that has led to unprecedented large-scale, rural-urban migration, which helped China to carry out an incredible “resource shift” to increase the economic growth. More recently, in China from 2000-2012, China’s agriculture production nearly doubled, and its milk production increased by 3.5 times, and vegetable oil production increased by 17.64 percent.

During this timeframe, the agriculture sector witnessed an increased level of integrated mechanization, which increased by almost 18.8 percent to 56 percent. Current research shows that the annual growth rate of China’s TFP (total factor productivity) of the agriculture sector rose by around one percentage point during 1985-2010. According to the Ministry of Agriculture China, the contribution of technological progress to China agriculture growth TFP was 54.5 percent in 2012. From 1985 to 2010, the annual growth rate of China’s TFP was 3.8 percent on average, of which the annual growth rate of agricultural technical progress was 5.1 percent.

The way China encountered the covid-19 pandemic signifies the place of China in the current world order, where the most developed economies and their updated health departments ‘could not stand against this catastrophic wave of plague.

Sumeera Asghar Roy and Rehan Saeed

Sumeera Asghar Roy is a PhD candidate at the National key laboratory of Fruit’s genetics improvement at China Agricultural University, Beijing. She holds a master’s degree from the University of Agriculture, Faisalabad.

Rehan Saeed is a postgraduate student at the College of Agricultural Engineering, China Agricultural University, Beijing.