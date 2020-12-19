Teacher dies of cardiac arrest after receiving notice from NAB

THATTA: A schoolteacher on Saturday died of a cardiac attack after receiving a notice from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a ‘benami’ account case.

According to reports, Faheem Ahmed, a resident of Thatta, received a notice from the NAB regarding a ‘benami’ account in his name, showing transactions of millions of rupees. Soon after receiving the notice, he suffered a cardiac attack and died.

The sources said that transactions of millions of rupees were detected from a bank account in Dadu, owned by a family in Thatta. The detection caused alarm bells and the NAB authorities sought an explanation in this regard from the account holder.

The brother of the deceased, Sheeraz, rejected the allegations and said that they are poor people and they have nothing to do with the transactions of such a large sum of money. “I am a security guard while my brother was a school teacher. We were dragged in the case unnecessarily. We did not know anything about the opening of the account. The NAB officials should not drag our family to their offices,” he pleaded.

It may be mentioned that ‘benami’ accounts have been used in the country to transfer illegally-accumulated wealth.

The NAB authorities had alleged that a fake account in the name of a ‘Kabari Wala’ [recycler] was used by the ‘Sharif’ family to transfer millions of rupees to Salman Shehbaz, who is a son of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

According to NAB documents, an account of a recycler from Gujranwala, Azhar Hussain Mughal, was used three times in 2012 to transfer an amount of Rs13.7 million to Salman Shehbaz. “Swift code in the name of Azhar Hussain was used to transfer the amount,” the documents showed. However, when the NAB authorities arrested the man, he denied the knowledge of any such transaction from his account and said that he has a recycling shop in Gujranwala.