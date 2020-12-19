Tackle Them All Head-To- Head

The recent IRC – International Rescue Committee – report has been shocking, bringing out new challenges to the world. First up, the report needs to be taken seriously as it has been dwelling at length on possible threats from the world conflicts, climate crisis and COVID-19. I think there have been many countries facing these crises on the watchlist prepared by the IRC. The report has just confirmed the prediction that all those issues like COVID, climate change would be in existence even well into the upcoming year of 2021. So the international community should look for immediate strategies to stand up to the challenges ahead. Interestingly, I have been seeing many a welfare platform in my native areas like Korkai, Tuticorin, Tiruchendur, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, many of which have long been involved in such selfless acts as humanitarian aid. Practically speaking, there must be more action on the ground. It is not just about visiting the websites and seeing the details over there. Rather, more and more action plans are required to reach out to the people and countries in dire need. For this to happen, the world organizations like the IRC, the UN should have rigorous plans of action in the first instance. Going back a few centuries, it should be crystal-clear that many social reformers in Asia had made numerous pathbreaking social activities through the various sources and facilities available in the past. Back in this 21st century, all the technological advances have gone to the next level. Even then, the whole gamut of the relief aid has not been able to reach out just on time. True to form, all those reports from different platforms have to be translated into impeccable action through strong strategies and multilateral cooperation across the board. Only then will it be possible to tackle the issues like corona, world conflicts, climate change crisis.

P Senthil Sarvana Durai

Mumbai