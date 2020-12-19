PTM leader sent on 10-day remand

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court in Karachi on Saturday sent Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader and MP Ali Wazir and four other accused on physical remand after they failed to present a counsel during the proceedings.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police arrested had Wazir from Peshawar on Wednesday in connection with a case registered against him and several leaders of the ethnic movement in Karachi after a recent anti-government public meeting.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the suspects at Sohrab Goth police station, Karachi on charges of committing several offences, including hatching a criminal conspiracy and passing derogatory remarks against state institutions on December 6.

During the hearing, the police sought a four-week remand of the accused. However, the court approved 10-day remand and ordered the police to present the suspects again on December 30.

The suspects were expected to be presented before an ATC in Malir but the case was later shifted to another counter-terror court in Clifton.

The case was registered on the complainant of station house officer (SHO) Riaz Ahmad Bhutto who said the suspects while addressing some 2,000 participants attempted to create hatred towards different groups and to create law and order situation. Some of the suspects, he said, used derogatory language against security forces, police, Rangers and other state institutions.

The case was registered under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 188 (disobeying order of public servant), 505-B (statements for inducing a person to commit offence against the state) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Other PTM leaders nominated in the case include movement’s chief Manzoor Pashteen, MP Mohsin Dawar, Sana Ijaz, Muhammadullah Mehsud, Noorullah Tareen, Saleh Jan, Mullah Behram, Abdullah Nangyal, Sher Khan Mehsud, Qazi Tahir, Gilaman Pashteen, Dr Said Alam, Hidayatullah Pashteen and Javed Raheen.

According to Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mohammad Ali Gandapur, Wazir had been arrested at the request of Sindh police. The Sindh Home Department had written to the KP government requesting the arrest.