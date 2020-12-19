Polio case reported in Balochistan

QUETTA: Balochistan on Saturday reported another polio case, taking the provincial tally of the year to 25 and the countrywide count to 83.

According to the provincial health department, a 16-month old boy in the Qilla Abdullah district tested positive for the virus.

Last year, 147 cases had been reported in the country against only 12 cases in 2018.

Polio is a highly infectious disease caused by poliovirus mainly affecting children under the age of five. It invades the nervous system and can cause paralysis or even death.

While there is no cure for polio, vaccination is the most effective way to protect children from this crippling disease. Each time a child under the age of five is vaccinated, their protection against the virus is increased. Repeated immunisations have protected millions of children from polio, allowing almost all countries in the world to become free of the disease.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries in the world where polio cases are being reported. Pakistan remains under a polio-linked travel restriction imposed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) due to which, since 2014, every person travelling abroad has to carry a polio vaccination certificate.