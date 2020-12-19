Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway to boost economic activities in southern districts: CM

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has termed the proposed Peshawar-DI Khan Motorway project as a major step for the uplift of southern districts of the province, saying the project will lead to a new era of prosperity and development in the region.

While chairing a meeting to review the progress of the project here, the CM said that the project on completion would create job opportunities, boost trade and economic activities, and provide quality communication facilities for the public.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Secretary Communications and Works Ijaz Ansari, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah and other concerned authorities.

The CM directed the relevant authorities to consider all the available options for the execution of the project and come up with the most feasible and economic option. He said that the project would play a key role in strengthening the provincial economy. The incumbent government would execute the project at any cost.

Earlier, the CM was briefed in detail about different aspects of the project, including salient features, estimated cost and various options for execution. It was told that detailed engineering design and PC-1 of the project had been submitted to the Planning and Development Department for approval, which would be cleared by the department within next week for onward submission to the Central Development Working Party. The total length of the motorway will be 360 kilometers with six lanes and 19 interchanges. Two seven-kilometer long tunnels would be constructed in Kohat and Karak districts. The forum was apprised that the project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs258 billion.