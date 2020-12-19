Peshawar administration imposes smart lockdown in three areas

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar administration has decided to put three areas of the city under smart lockdown from Sunday due to rising coronavirus cases.

On the recommendations of the district health officer, the smart lockdown will be imposed from 6pm in Mohalla Aziz Khan, Railway Colony and Falcon Colony Complex.

No gatherings will be allowed in these areas. Congregations in mosques have been restricted to five people. Pharmacies, food supplies, emergency services and general stores will remain open. However, other shops and services will remain closed after 6pm.