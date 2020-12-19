Passing out parade of 361 police cadets held in South Waziristan

TANK: The passing out parade of 361 police cadets of the tribal district South Waziristan was held at Manzai Fort on Saturday.

The police successfully completed 14-week professional training, which was organised by Gomal Scouts of Frontier Core South.

Frontier Corps (FC) Inspector General South Major General Umar Bashir, Dera Ismail Khan Regional Police Officer (RPO) Yaseen Farooq, FC Sector Headquarter South’s Brigadier Neik Naam Baig, Gomal Scouts Commandant Colonel Mazhar, Tank Deputy Commissioner Kabir Afridi, South Waziristan Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal Khattak, and a number of tribal elders attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony as chief guest, the inspector general said that 863 police cadets have successfully completed the professional training at different training centers under the guidance of police and FC trainers.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police rendered unmatchable sacrifices during the last two decades in war against terror. Establishing a police force would bring durable peace in the tribal areas after their merger into KP.

He hoped that the training will enhance the professional capacities of police to counter crimes more effectively in the newly-merged tribal districts.

He examined the professional skills of different training groups and distributed prizes amongst the outstanding performers of the training program.

Earlier, the 361 police cadets took oath to fulfill their professional duties with honesty and devotion in accordance with the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973.