Pakistan’s education policy to be finalised by March 2021

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to ensure equitable opportunities of education for all children across the country, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MFEPT) is likely to finalise ‘Pakistan Education Policy 2021’ through a consultative process by March next year.

Well-informed sources disclosed to Pakistan Today that the ministry has asked the four provinces to give input for developing a policy that ensures equitable opportunities of education for all children across the country.

The sources said that the ministry has sought input and feedback regarding the key aspects and topics of the policy, which should be included in the document. The ministry has desired to develop a policy document, which should ensure a national cohesion across the religious and ethnic divides and the divergence that is essential for the context of the country. The ministry will compile the inputs methodically to develop a draft document for further consultations with the stakeholders.

According to the sources, the stages of preparing the policy include, broad consultative stage between December and January 2021, drafting stage during first week of February 2021, re-consultation with the stakeholders stage between February and March 2021, and approval stage till March 23, 2021.

MFEPT Additional Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani has asked all the key stakeholders through a letter to submit their inputs as early as possible. In the letter, he stated that the ministry is embarking on the task of developing the ‘Pakistan Education Policy 2021’ through a consultative process on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan. In the current Covid-19 conditions, the ministry is working closely with the provincial governments to ensure a coordinated national response for young people of the country. The need to coordinate resulted from a desire to ensure equity for all children and institutions across the country and accumulation of inputs from every area before finalising the document.

It is pertinent to mention that a National Education Policy (NEP) was developed in 2009. But later, the Constitution of Pakistan 1973 was amended in April 2010 and the education sector was fully devolved to the provinces.

After the 18th amendment, the status of the NEP 2009 was revisited and a joint declaration on education was signed by the representatives of all the provinces and areas in September 2011. The declaration stated that the NEP 2009 will continue to be a jointly-owned national document, subject to such adaptation as necessitated in view of the amendment.

However, at present, an updated and comprehensive education policy is not available to represent the country. Therefore, the MFEPT is reaching out to all the stakeholders to develop a policy that ensures equitable opportunities for all children across the country.