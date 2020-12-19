Pakistani delegation twice visited Israel in Nawaz Sharif’s tenure: report

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani delegation has twice visited Israel in the tenure of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, reported Israeli media on Saturday.

According to the media, Nawaz Sharif sent a Pakistani delegation twice to Israel under the supervision of religious scholar Ajmal Qadri.

Responding to the news, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill tweeted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz should public the names of other members in the delegation and deal, which her father made with Israel

While talking to Israeli media, Islamic Theology of Counter-Terrorism Founder Noor Dahri claimed that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had sent two delegations to Israel during his tenure in a bid to normalise relations with the country.

He said that Maryam Nawaz had shared the link of his interview with channel i24 News on her Twitter handle to criticise Prime Minister Imran Khan and use this as a tool against the PTI government. But she deleted the tweet soon after realising that the details of sending delegations to Israel by her father during the PML-N government were exposed in the interview.