Pakistan, Iran open Rimdan-Gabd crossing point

GWADAR: Pakistan and Iran on Saturday opened Rimdan-Gabd border crossing point in a ceremony attended by the ministers from the two countries.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Pakistan’s Defence Production Minister Zubaida Jalal and Iran’s Roads, Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammed Eslami. Among other dignitaries, Pakistan’s envoy in Tehran was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Zubaida Jalal said that Gibd-Rimdan is the second border crossing point between the two countries. The opening of this border point will facilitate the movement of the people as well as goods, the minister added.

“The opening of the crossing would help accelerate economic activities in the bordering region with creating more opportunities for economic and trade ties between the two countries. The border fencing will also improve the security along the border.”

It may be noted that Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zareef, in his November visit to Islamabad, had announced that Iran would soon open the Rimdan crossing in Sistan and Baluchestan province.

Most of the trade between Iran and Pakistan is done through the land route leading to the Taftan border crossing, and in between the residents of Balochistan in Pakistan and Sistan and Baluchestan region of Iran.

Rimdan border crossing is believed to be suitably located for export and import of fruits, livestock, construction material, and petroleum products.