One gets death, another life imprisonment for army commando’s murder

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Saturday convicted two men as it announced its verdict in the murder case of an army major from the elite Special Services Group (SSG).

Major Laraib was stationed in Attock and had come to Islamabad in an official capacity. After finishing his duty, he was meeting a friend in G-9 when he was murdered in November last year. Police officials had arrested two suspects, Bait Ullah and Gul Siddique, the following month by mobile phone tracking.

Additional sessions judge Muhammad Ali Warriach sentenced Bait Ullah to death while Gul Siddique was handed life imprisonment. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on each of the accused.

The verbal order in the case was given Thursday. In a written order issued on Saturday, the judge noted police had recovered an empty shell of a 30-bore pistol from the crime scene.

When Siddique was arrested and searched, he also had a 30-bore pistol on him, the verdict said. During his physical remand, Bait Ullah revealed details which led the police to another 30-bore pistol, which forensic tests showed was the weapon used to commit the crime.

Further revelations by both suspects also led the police to recover the major’s original computerised national identity card (CNIC), Rs2,000, which were stolen from him, and a brown purse that belonged to the deceased’s friend, the judgment said.

It also made note of the officer’s friend’s testimony in which she said that on the night of November 21, Laraib had picked her up from her hostel and they had gone to have coffee, and later to the F-9 park.

While they were in the park, both suspects appeared and Bait Ullah asked the major to “hand over whatever you have”. She said Bait Ullah had kicked the major twice and asked him to hand over his wallet. However, upon his resistance, Bait Ullah shot the major in the head.

“From what has been discussed, I am of the opinion that both accused in furtherance of their common intention while committing robbery committed Qatl-e-Amd [wilful murder] of Major Laraib, hence they are held guilty and convicted u/s 302-6/34 PPC as Tazeer read with 397,” the verdict read.

“The recovery of snatched articles [purse and CNIC] have also proved against both the accused persons. They are also held guilty of retaining stolen property and are convicted u/s 411 [of] PPC.”