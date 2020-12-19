Ninth round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy begins on Sunday

LAHORE: The penultimate round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020-21 will start from Sunday.

The first-class event, which has produced exciting contests in its previous rounds, promises riveting red-ball cricket, as the battle to secure the top two positions on the six-team points table continues to heat up.

The four-day match between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Central Punjab, scheduled to be held at the National Stadium, will be broadcast live in Pakistan through PTV Sports and the PCB’s YouTube channel. Both the teams are enjoying an impressive run of form, as they have consecutively won their last three matches. KP enjoy a 29-point lead over second-ranked Northern after their last win over Southern Punjab (SP) by 10 wickets.

In another fixture, Asad Shafiq-led Sindh will challenge SP at the State Bank Stadium. SP were at the end of a 10-wicket pounding from table-toppers KP in their last outing. They set a four-run target for the opposition after they were forced to follow-on. The opposition easily managed to chase the target in mere three balls.