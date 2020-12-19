Maryam invited for speech on Benazir’s death anniversary

LARKANA: Larkana Bar Association (LBA) has invited Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz to deliver a speech on December 27, the death anniversary of slain prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Maryam is scheduled to visit Garhi Khuda Bux, Bhutto’s final resting place, on the former premier’s 13th death anniversary at the invitation of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari who invited the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leadership to Larkana to attend the event.

Reports citing sources suggest the PML-N vice president has assured the association of her presence.

The leadership of the PPP Sindh chapter is expecting all key leaders of the PDM in Garhi Khuda Bux next week. PPP provincial president Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said Maryam with other leaders of the anti-government alliance was expected to participate in the anniversary.