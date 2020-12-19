Joint air exercise to strengthen Pak-China defence cooperation: CJCSC

Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza on Saturday said that the “Shaheen-IX” joint air exercise would further strengthen and promote friendship and cooperation between the two great nations as well as armed forces of Pakistan and China.

The exercise — being conducted at an operational airbase of PAF — was intended to further enhance interoperability of both air forces and has provided an excellent opportunity to learn from each other’s’ experience, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The CJCSC lauded the professionalism of the participants and appreciated the efforts of PAF and People’s Liberation Army Air Force in conducting a bilateral exercise in a befitting manner.

Upon his arrival, CJCSC was received by Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan.

On December 9, the opening ceremony of the exercise was jointly witnessed by Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Operations) Air Vice Marshal Waqas Ahmed Sulehri and Assistant Chief of Staff, PLAAF Major General Sun Hong.

Maj-Gen Hong had said, “The joint exercise will improve the actual level of combat training and strengthen practical cooperation between the two air forces”.

Shaheen-IX is the ninth in the series of Joint air exercises which is conducted each year in both countries on alternate basis.