Inadequate export industry base

A handful of sectors get all the support

Although the country’s exports have picked up in the past few months, Pakistan still has a long way to go if it is to compete with regional players such as Bangladesh and India. Last month, on the back of double-digit proceeds, a 32-month high of $2.16 billion was recorded in November, driven predominantly by textile exports, followed by pharmaceutical products, rice and surgical goods. Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Ishrat Husain, speaking at a recent event, correctly stated that Pakistan’s exports cannot grow beyond the annual $25 to $30 billion unless there is diversification and a move towards new industries is made. One of the fundamental reasons why Pakistan has been unable to achieve this is the disproportionately high level of incentives and support in the form of tax rebates provided by the government to a handful of sectors that make up to 90 percent of total exports. Unless there is a concentrated effort by the government to attract investment into other industries, the situation will remain the same and exports stagnant. It would be unrealistic to expect investors to set up a business that is unlikely to get support from the government while an industry already exists that receives ample subsidies and protections, enabling it to thrive.

Another issue is the overreliance on the US and EU markets, that are not growing rapidly enough to justify sticking to them only. In comparison, China and other Asian markets are growing at 5 to 6 percent. China is not only the largest exporter but also the largest trading nation in the world. Pakistan should leverage its strong alliance with the country and tap into its supply chains, providing raw materials and components, boosting its own exports. Another significant impediment to diversifying the export sector is the existence of powerful lobbies that are able to secure and preserve a competitive advantage through the government and other relevant power centres, making it near impossible for new entrants to survive, much less grow. Unless these systemic issues are addressed, Pakistan’s exports will struggle to reach the volume required for it to be considered a serious regional player.