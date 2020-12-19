Heed the alarm bells

Take PDM on board

The threat perception from India has suddenly assumed prime importance. We have been told off and on before also that India is likely to indulge in aggression against Pakistan under the cover of a false-flag operation. It appears from statements emanating from a number of important quarters on a single day that the threat has become imminent. During a presser in Dubai, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmud Qureshi revealed that he had learnt through “our intelligence forces” that India is planning a surgical strike against Pakistan. Further that the information of an imminent strike against Pakistan had been shared with relevant capitals. SAPM on National Security Moeed Yusuf called upon the international community to stop India from adventurism. In an interview with an American newspaper, the Pakistani ambassador to the USA talked about the increasing Indian support for terrorist networks in Pakistan. The USA alone, he said, is in a position to play an important role in supporting peace and security for the region. Meanwhile on Friday Indian troops fired at and damaged a UN vehicle carrying two officers of the United Nations Military Observer Group on this side of the LoC. There are reports in a section of Pakistani media that the Pakistan Army has been put on high alert amidst the possible threat of a surgical strike inside Pakistani territory.

Dealing with an external threat of this dimension requires social harmony in the country. The Prime Mnister however chose to provoke the opposition alliance by inviting it to hold a sit-in inside Islamabad. Referring to himself as the “long march specialist”, he said he had spent 126 days staging a sit-in against the then-PML(N) government and he was throwing a challenge to the PDM that if they spent even one week in Islamabad, he would start thinking about resigning.

The opposition is on the roads for nearly three months now. Hopes that the PDM would fail to bring out thousands of people have turned out to be futile. So have attempts to drive any wedge in the opposition alliance. Threats of filing treason cases have not worked either. There is a need on the part of those who matter to enter into talks with the opposition to defuse the situation so that the entire nation jointly fights the external threat.