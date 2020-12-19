Fog disrupts air, rail traffic

LAHORE: Fog and harsh weather conditions disrupted air and train travel on Saturday.

The dense fog led to cancellation of six flights and delay in nine flights at the Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIA).

Flight XY-317 from Riyadh to AIIA, flight XY-318 AIIA to Riyadh, flight PK-306 from Karachi to AIIA, and PA-416 and PA-417 from Dubai were cancelled.

Flight ER-543 from AIIA to Quetta was delayed by six hours. Turkish Air flight TK-715 was departed from AIIA to Istanbul after five hours of the scheduled time, British Airways flight BA-259 from London to AIIA was delayed by three hours and flight EY-243 from Abu Dhabi arrived at AIIA with a delay of three hours.

The train schedule was also affected due to fog in different parts of the country. Trains from Karachi and Quetta were delayed for hours. According to private news channels, the Awami Express was delayed by four hours and 40 minutes.

The Pakistan Met Department said that continental air is prevailing and cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.