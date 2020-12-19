Firdous holds PDM responsible for spike in Covid cases

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Saturday that Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) “irresponsible behavior” is the major cause behind the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the province.

Talking to journalists on Saturday, Firdous Ashiq Awan noted that more people were succumbing to the coronavirus on a daily basis. She informed that 584 more cases of the virus were reported overnight in the province, taking the overall tally of cases to 130,706.

Dr Firdous said that PMD endangered people’s lives for political gains. She urged the masses to avoid PDM’s rallies and follow the SOPs to protect themselves against the deadly virus.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab province witnessed the highest death toll from Covid-19 in accordance with the daily statistics of the national dashboard.