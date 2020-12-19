Deft, delicate and damning

A sequence of timely moves leaves the opposition reeling

Candid Corner

“I sometimes think that people’s hearts are like deep wells. Nobody knows what is at the bottom. All you can do is imagine by what comes floating to the surface every once in a while.” —Blind Willow

It is heartening to note that even the fiercest critics of the PTI have started acknowledging the deft and delicate moves that the Prime Minister has made to wrong-foot the opposition and compel it to go scurrying for adequate response.

His handling of the PDM bust show in Lahore is a case in point. He gave them a free hand to indulge as they would. They did, but the audience to listen to a sterile repeat of unworthy comments was thinly scatted across the small expanse chosen as the arena for the jalsa. In fact, the empty spaces so vividly visible to the drone above far exceeded the ones that were filled up with human presence. For some, the show was highly embarrassing which led to heated discussions within the party echelons with allegations flying across the aisle. Some members were even accused of playing on both sides of the wicket.

The opposition had barely recovered from the shock of the drubbing it received at Lahore when it was met with a flurry of initiatives from the Prime Minister. It was announced that the Senate elections would be advanced by 30 days to the first half of February and voting would be held through an open ballot. Now, all political parties have been complaining about hefty sums of money exchanging hands for the purchase of votes in the poll for Senate seats and there have been loud calls to put an end to it. Thus, in one go, the Prime Minister has not only exposed the opposition’s democratic pretensions, but also thwarted its bid to unsettle the Senate elections by staging a dharna at Islamabad.

During their respective tenures in office, the PPP and PML(N) did nothing for the cause of ensuring the transparency of the vote. But since the constituent parties of the opposition had been playing to the galleries by calling for adopting remedial measures, it was expected that they would extend their support to the move. But no, they are not happy, yet again. This is so because the real motive of their agitation has nothing to do with winning any so-called respect for vote, or strengthening democracy, or establishing supremacy of civilian rule. The real purpose of the agitation is to stall the Senate elections and stop the PTI from winning a majority in the Upper House which is vital for it to carry forth its agenda of change and fulfilling its dream of ensuring the welfare of the impoverished and downtrodden communities of the country. The move was enough to check-mate the opposition and its nefarious agenda to stir strife and disaffection in the country and have the PTI blamed for it.

An impressive number of positive indicators and continually improving governance in multiple sectors has driven fear and desperation in the opposition ranks. They now believe that if Khan gets any more time, their goose would be cooked and their chances of staging a comeback would be all but over. Consequently, they are desperate to unseat him. With the initial phase of their agitation having failed miserably, they are putting everything into the second part of their politics of strife and agitation. Khan has won the first phase convincingly and, with his deft and timely moves, he has the opposition reeling. The problem is that the corrupt conglomerate is not willing to concede in a democratic manner. They want to generate considerable level of violence during the course of the purported march on Islamabad, thus inviting the intervention of the military

Simultaneously, the government spokespersons are daring the opposition to tender their resignations immediately. Understandably, the resignations would be accepted forthwith and by-elections announced as per rules contained in the Constitution. Not unsurprisingly, this led to a spate of angry statements from the leaders of all constituent parties of the PDM, more particularly the PML(N), PPP and JUI(F). Advancing the Senate elections by a maximum of 30 days is allowed in the rulebook and a reference would be moved before the apex court for seeking its opinion regarding holding the vote through an open ballot. If the opposition parties had been sincere in their vows to ensure transparency in the Senate elections, they should have put their weight behind the government’s move. But sincerity does not constitute even a tiny segment of the opposition thinking. Their foremost motive is the removal of the government using all exploitative means and methods.

I remember the times when Imran Khan was dubbed a learner in the realm of politics as he was whenever he embarked upon a challenging undertaking, be it in the annals of cricket, building a cancer hospital or setting up a world-standard educational institution in a most backward area of the country. His entry in politics was greeted with an air of disbelief by the people who were uncomfortable with his agenda of change encompassing transparency and accountability. This was so because, instead of serving the needy people of the country during their tenures in the corridors of power, the traditional ruling families had only indulged exclusively in further perpetuating their hierarchical hold and piling up the illicit billions they conveniently stashed away in foreign lands, proofs of which are now available aplenty. Obviously, they would not let Khan deny them their bounties. So, as a matter of policy, all his moves were to be opposed irrespective of what those were, and to what purpose!

In the good old times, politics was distinguished along ideological lines– left of centre and right of centre, with a small segment representing the religiously inclined who mostly used the power of their punch in preference to the sway of their argument. Over time, the ideology factor was eliminated from politics and the division was simply classified as Bhutto or anti-Bhutto. This has now transited to Imran Khan against the rest with the latter containing representation from divergent backgrounds, most of them in eternal conflict with one another. What binds them together is one common factor: hatred of Imran Khan, not because he is doing any damage to the country by implementing his welfare agenda, but because what he is doing could mean an effective end to their brand of politics. Prime Minister Khan has changed the culture of national politics from obsequiousness and submission before the powerful and the mighty to cultivating the courage and confidence among the ordinary people to stand up to the usurpers and demand their legitimate rights. This does not fit the family fiefdom structure which has been practised in the country by the Sharif, Zardari and other sundry clans who remain determined that their claim to the throne is not weakened and they continue to enjoy their turns at the helm in the future.

I don’t see the opposition has much left in its bag of tricks. Considering the sharp divisions within its ranks, the chances are that the second phase of their politics of agitation will be equally insipid. In the event it does take off, it is likely to crash with but a whimper.