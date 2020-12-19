COVID-19 – reflecting democratic and authoritarian systems

The WHO has praised China for its handling of covid-19

By Dr Imran Ali Sandano

The covid-19 pandemic has challenged all the political systems of the world. It has also opened a new debate as to which political system is best to fight against the covid-19 or other pandemics. Many believe that the ‘China Model’ is the best to deal with novel pandemic challenges.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, publicly stated that China deserves special praise and recommendation for its response in this crisis.

The WHO has appraised China’s response which is also known as the ‘China Model’. It is being discussed particularly in parts of the democratic world as perhaps a better alternative to democracy, because the Western democracies are in deep trouble today.

Some people argue that China, in contrast to the USA, has really shown some significant strength within the country and around world, by containing and stopping the outbreak after it first emerged. It is now sending testing kits, surgical masks and medical aid to countries around the world.

In many ways people around world argue that being an authoritarian state China (and even Cuba) is playing a very important role and demonstrating its ability as a responsible emerging global power.

Some people have even argued that one of the most important lessons of this moment of crisis is the China model. We need to rethink the China model and the values of having an authoritarian government, especially during times of crisis.

The Western scholars are strongly disagreeing with these claims. They believe that the opponents of democracy and human rights around the world would very much want to buy into this narrative. They claim that it is deeply ingenuous, and ethically weak. They feel that in the long run it would be dangerous for the world.

The democratic and authoritarian systems are basically both for the betterment of the people. The differences emerge when we compare them. In the present situation, if we compare which is delivering in a better manner, we may find that authoritarian systems are doing so. It doesn’t mean that the democratic system is bad. If the China Model is working well and getting a good result we should follow it. If not, it would be better to have a competition in performance against unarmed enemy (covid-19) rather comparing oneself with others, and blaming one another. The purpose should be getting the pandemic under control, not establishing the superiority of one system over another

In 2003, when the world exerienced the SARS (South Asian Respiratory Syndrome) outbreak, China tried to cover up that story. China has also done the same thing in the context of the present (covid-19) crisis. Local authorities in China deliberately suppressed, as early reports coming out of Wuhan of some unknown virus that had emerged, missing an early window responders had to stop that infectious disease before it spread around the world.

Although researchers in China did eventually release the genetic sequence of the virus, there were a lot of attempts to cover up. There was attempt to detain doctors who tried to discuss that disease.

Many scientists even believe that aggressive action, just a week earlier could have cut the number of infections in China by two thirds. Even in some recent major research studies, which are also authored by the experts from the Wuhan Center for Disease Prevention and Control, claim the same. An independent study found that if China acted earlier and responsibly, it could have control the outbreak. It could have prevented 95 percent of the disease from spreading to the entire world.

The West believes that Chinese cover up of the virus was not the fault of the system, but that an authoritarian regime always covers up events and stories deliberately. This is by design. This does not happen by accident. The language of authoritarianism is fear and force and it is also a part of the DNA of authoritarian regimes. Truth telling, honesty, and transparency are not core features of authoritarian regimes.

They claim that democracy is much better for telling the truth for obvious reasons, like a free press, civil society, and respect for free speech and the existence of opposition parties. A democratic system can play a crucial role in both responding to the covid-19 pandemic and dealing with the challenges of the political and economic aftermath.

Apart from the Western perspective, at this stage, China– as an authoritarian state– has beaten back the pandemic. Cuba is also on the same track to defeat this pandemic, but democratic countries, except New Zealand and South Korea, continue to struggle to contain the spread. The USA and Europe face a worsening situation and may suffer more during the ongoing second wave than during the first.

China disclaims the accusation that the Chinese government delayed in letting the world knows about the covid-19 outbreak. China claims that it is only Western propaganda. Chinese scientists have made a leading contribution in combating the disease, which has been praised by the WHO. Now the vaccine is available, it will hopefully control the pandemic and will stop the blame game.

The democratic and authoritarian systems are basically both for the betterment of the people. The differences emerge when we compare them. In the present situation, if we compare which is delivering in a better manner, we may find that authoritarian systems are doing so. It doesn’t mean that the democratic system is bad. If the China Model is working well and getting a good result we should follow it. If not, it would be better to have a competition in performance against unarmed enemy (covid-19) rather comparing oneself with others, and blaming one another. The purpose should be getting the pandemic under control, not establishing the superiority of one system over another.

The writer is Assistant Professor at Department of International Relations, University of Sindh, Jamshoro. He can be reached at [email protected]