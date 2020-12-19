Court extends Safdar’s interim bail in sedition case

LAHORE: A district and sessions court in Lahore on Saturday extended the interim bail of PML-N leader retired Captain Safdar Awan in a sedition case against him.

Awan was nominated for sedition in a first information report (FIR) lodged ahead of the October 16 Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) meeting in Gujranwala for allegedly “inciting hate […] against the army” and threatening to forcefully obtain permission for the meeting.

The PML-N leader appeared before the court after the expiry of his interim bail. At the outset of the hearing, the defense counsel stated Awan booked in a political case, saying he neither violated coronavirus restrictions nor delivered seditious speeches as the FIR said.

A police officer informed the court that Awan has been booked in five other sedition cases as well, which are being investigated.

The court after summoning a detailed report from the police in the case extended the bail period until January 16.

The Satellite Town police on October 4 registered the case against Awan, PML-N MPA Imran Khalid Butt for making speeches against the army and the government at the latter’s residence in Gujranwala.