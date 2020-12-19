Coronavirus claims 87 lives, infects 3,179 in a day: NCOC

–Govt decides strict implementation of SOPs; more Punjab areas go under lockdown; 38th KP doctor dies

ISLAMABAD: The second wave of coronavirus pandemic continues to hit the country hard as 87 deaths and 3,179 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday.

The Covid-19 death toll in the country has now reached 9,250.

According to the NCOC, with fresh inclusion of new infections in the country, the national tally of cases now stood at 451,494. Overall, 404,501 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far.

Punjab witnessed the highest death toll from Covid-19 as 45 out of 87 deceased patients were from Punjab.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,649 patients recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours. Some 2,486 patients are stated to be in critical condition.

As many as 48,075 tests were conducted across the country during the aforementioned period, while 6,264,135 samples have so far been tested.

The national positivity rate was recorded at 6.61pc during the last 24 hours. In Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), the positivity rate was recorded at 7.47pc, Balochistan 3.56pc, Punjab 3.86pc, Islamabad 3.57pc, KP 8.19pc, Sindh 9.2pc, Rawalpindi 6.92pc, Faisalabad 2.43pc, Hyderabad 6.3pc, Peshawar 9.23pc, Swat 3.7pc, Quetta 1.6pc, Muzaffarabad 4.13pc and Mirpur 7.92pc.

According to data, 46pc of ventilators in Multan are being used for coronavirus patients, 41pc in Islamabad, 34pc in Lahore and 21pc Peshawar. Likewise, 42pc oxygen beds are being used for Covid-19 patients in the federal capital, 40pc in Rawalpindi, 39pc in Abbottabad and 59pc in Peshawar.

STRICT IMPLEMENTATION

The federal government has decided strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) across the country after witnessing a consistent rise in novel coronavirus infections and fatalities. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday issued orders for strict implementation of Covid-19 SOPs across the country, besides directing the provinces to comply with the government’s strategy to curb the virus spread.

The provincial chief secretaries will supervise the stern implementation of the prevention measures in all provinces with the assistance of local administrations, said sources, adding that the violators will face penalties like fines and sealing of properties.

SMART LOCKDOWNS

Moreover, the Punjab government on Saturday announced to impose smart lockdown in more areas of the province in order to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic second wave. Provincial government has notified imposition of smart lockdown in several areas of provincial capital city Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Hafizabad.

The government has announced lockdowns in those areas, which have become hotspots of the virus with an increasing number of infections. The government has clamped smart lockdown in 22 areas in Lahore, nine areas in Rawalpindi, four localities in Gujranwala and three areas of Gujrat, according to the notification.

ANOTHER DOCTOR DIES

Another doctor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province on Saturday lost his battle against Covid-19. According to the Provincial Doctors Association (PDA), Dr Mohsin, who was performing his duties at City Hospital at Kohat Road in Peshawar, succumbed to the infection. He was undergoing treatment at the Khyber Teaching Hospital in Peshawar, said the Provincial Doctors Association of the KP. “The number of doctors who have died owing to COVID-19 province has now reached 38 since the pandemic hit the country,” it said.