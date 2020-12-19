Conversations in the year of fear

December began with a mild joke, so it is easy to forget the month of March when laughter suddenly disappeared, and a deep, pervasive panic consumed our nation. Maybe amnesia is necessary for survival after passing through the valley of the shadow of death. Hearts echoed with silent lament; the air was quickly polluted by the hysteria of psychological spreaders, that puffed and puerile tribe of doomsday-mongers, some of them garbed in the quackery of false doctors.

Panic is the contagious corollary of a pandemic. Nothing in this endless year was more heart-rending than the sight of mass migrations as the poor fled their urban nightmare and sought their original communities. Philosophy had an answer for our wracked consciousness: this too shall pass. But that comfort, while coherent in the collective, trembled on the edge of individual uncertainty.

It was between November and December that a weak joke began to flit through mobiles: given the declining numbers, the pandemic would disappear even before the vaccine arrived. A second one turned up. The success of the vaccine has been estimated at between 70 and 95 percent, but India’s survival rate is over 98 percent, so who needs the vaccine in India?

India had the lowest death rate of any major country with a democratic and open system of records. From mid-September, the figures began sliding consistently, and unexpectedly. On the day of writing, the total number of dead is 143,709, out of 9,906,165 registered cases.

Long before the arrival of any vaccine, Indians came to terms with this upheaval. In October, the public mood began to change. Not that people became careless; they merely decided they were not going to die before death. Indians were not being foolhardy; they were becoming confident that while the pandemic was a scourge of fate, its management was in safe hands.

There is still debate over whether the country should have been put into lockdown in the third week of March; that debate is rife with partisan opinions. The more sensible option is to test it with logic. The first lockdown was necessary not because it would drive out pestilence, but to prevent dislocations inherent in panic. It would control contagion, but not eliminate it. India needed time to create the vast health-care infrastructure and emergency commodities supply chain essential for this calamity.

Who wore a mask in India before March? Who produced a mask? No one. We had no ventilators. Sanitizers? We had insufficient knowledge. In the circumstances, Prime Minister Modi’s pandemic management was practical and comprehensive. Nudged into line, hospitals and medical centres began to adjust to the demands of this crisis.

Modi’s mix of symbolism and pragmatism worked. He made people a part of the solution, instead of a problem for which they were not responsible. The village and the mohalla became guardians against the virus.

Modi led a federal and national effort, in cooperation with every Chief Minister, including the one or two who remain recalcitrant, to create as good a safety net as India could improvise. Nothing is impervious, but doomsday had been postponed.

In a democracy, recognition of quality leadership comes not in newspaper articles or internet pontification, but through elections. Modi has won almost every election since the pandemic began, including in Bihar, where opinion polls almost unanimously predicted the opposite.

Pollsters often get things wrong because they have little patience for context. How many of the number-jugglers, for example, remembered this rabi harvest when they were canvassing the villages?

This April, the country was at a nervous standstill. Prime Minister Modi took measures quietly, to ensure the harvest, with its large requirements of labour, was completed. There was no reason for farmers to forget in October what had saved their harvest in April.

At the start of the lockdown in March, there was genuine apprehension of food shortages. Food scarcity is not only a condition of production and supply. Fear can turn a problem into a calamity. If an average urban household decides to hoard five kilograms of grain, all the supply in the world cannot keep up with demand. But people quickly found the confidence to buy what they needed and no more. They were certain of assured availability by a hands-on government. Bread and sport, says an ancient adage, keep the people calm. With the arrival of rains, sport crept back onto the television screen.

Even though the casualty radar flickered between heavy and light blips, there was no return of lockdown. By November, the economy began to show revival; manufacturing was up, as was GST, an accurate measure of commercial transaction.

What was the big story of 2020? May I suggest an unusual answer? The virus was, one assumes, an accident, perhaps one waiting to happen but nevertheless an accident. A story, in my view, is a narrative of human endeavor. For me, the big story of 2020 was the quiet, persistent and meticulous way in which democracy conquered dread.

Elections were held in India, at every level from state to village and municipality, all through the pandemic. The decision to hold them is taken by the Election Commission in consultation with the government. But they are successful only if people vote. We also witnessed in 2020 perhaps the most peaceful round of elections in our history. This was clinching proof that life was back to its regular cycle in India. Remarkably, the elections did not lead to any spike of cases.

There were 73 million voters in Bihar; 57 per cent participated in three phases, taking their decision on 71 seats on 28 October, 94 seats on 3 November and 78 seats on 7 November. It was better than a carbon copy of a non-pandemic schedule. There were elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Hyderabad, Assam and Goa. The only subdued turnout was in Hyderabad, and this had more do with an absence of political enthusiasm rather than fear of disease.

Here are the newspaper headlines a day after the panchayat elections in Goa: Amid Covid, 57% of rural Goa votes, keeps parties guessing; Usually vocal, mining belt goes silent this time; Salcete records 47% turnout; 31 Covid patients turn up in PPE suits to cast vote; Police drop rifles, arm themselves with thermal guns; Cong., NCP in verbal duel at Benaulim. In other stories, the ruling party, BJP, claimed victory and the principal Opposition, Congress, accused the election panel of turning a blind eye to violations. Gripe is usually a sign of weakness, and so it proved. The BJP won an overwhelming victory.

One self-important American newspaper, always happy to overegg the pudding, uses as its brand line the claim that ‘Democracy dies in darkness’. Quite the opposite. Everyone can see in light. It is only democracy, illuminated by the principle of the collective good, powered by an accountability mathematics that can bring down any government, which has the force to outlast darkness. The American presidential election proved this, not because of the results but because of voter participation. Both candidates got over 74 million votes; Biden had 81,282,896, Trump got 74,222,484. The figures are the highest ever for both parties, in the middle of a health disaster that has already taken over 300,000 American lives.

A virus without borders should encourage solutions without borders. A century ago, the world learnt little from the global affliction of the so-called Spanish flu. There is some good news today. According to one estimate, 200 million would have been dead by now instead of 1.5 million if the lethal rate had been the same as in 1918 and 1919. Hope of control in 2020 and 2021 is because the crisis has lifted national compartments. Manufacturing abilities in India have teamed up with research facilities in Britain; testing is transnational; and pricing must become affordable.

Death is not sentimental. But the pandemic was cruel. Death was lonely. You disappeared into the void alone and isolated, without family or friends. The only conversation you had was with yourself.

Eerily, this was also true of those who survived. For long periods, conversation was rationed. You spoke, mostly, to yourself. This probably needs another term: perhaps ‘inversation’ rather than ‘conversation’. When I think back to an elder I loved and respected but who has now gone, or a friend of long ago who passed away, thoughts sink into a conundrum. Of what use were those hedgehog quills of ambition, or the many years of telephone power, to an individual trapped for a month in a sterile room staring at the slow but inexorable arrival of the angel of death?

Why does religion offer an angel of death, but no angel of life?

I think, said a French philosopher, therefore I am. The truth may be elsewhere: I think and therefore I am not.

Sajjad Shaukat writes on international

affairs and is author of the book: US vs Islamic

Militants, Invisible Balance of Power: Dangerous Shift in International Relations Email: sajjad¬[email protected]