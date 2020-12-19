CM Buzdar inaugurates first phase of tourism project

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday inaugurated the first phase of ‘Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project’ worth Rs830 million in collaboration with the World Bank to promote tourism sites.

Addressing the ceremony here, the CM said that the government would make the province a hub of tourism as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Punjab, the land of five rivers, has huge potential in tourism, but there is a need to take effective measures.

He said that more initiatives for tourism promotion would be executed under the project in near future. In the first phase, work would be carried out in Chakwal, Mianwali and Khushab, while in the next phase, tourist spots in Kotli Satian would be made accessible through better road network.

He further said that tourism, including religious and cultural sites, has great potential in Jhelum, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Attock and some other areas. The government would also promote the spots in these areas.

“The government would also extend cooperation to public-private partnership mode of work to carry out development work at different tourism spots in the province. Investment in this potential sector by private investors would also be encouraged,” he said.

“The tourism development department would work for the tourism promotion without any hurdle, as the government has ensured availability of sufficient funds for department. Along with tourism, several steps for the promotion of cultural activities in the province have also been taken by the government.”

“It is for the first time in the province that as many as 176 rest houses are opened for the general public and the booking process for these rest houses is online for the convenience of the public. The double-decker bus initiative for sightseeing, previously available in Lahore, has been extended to Rawalpindi. It would be further expanded to other cities soon.”