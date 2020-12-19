City of mangoes transform into city of problems

Divisional Headquarter Mirpurkhas the most varied city of Sindh have been facing various problems for a long times, Such as drinking water, sewerage system, education System and health and road infrastructure. Here Mirpurkhas municipal committee fails to provide own services, include Sanitation, Sewerage, Waste Management, Streets, Slaughterhouse, Parks, dispensary, Lighting and others services, in different areas of Mirpurkhas there are lots of garbage and drains get out of the water and gather on the roads, affecting people to face difficulties. Here there is a lack of drinking water from time to time, it is estimated that approximately 6 lacks of the total population is deprived of clean water and numerous die due to drinking dirty water, especially in rural areas. Moreover, while many affluent households can afford to buy water tankers and mineral water, this puts a strain on the finances of the average citizen. The search for safe water sources also causes citizens to divert their attention and time, acute shortage of drinking water in different areas of the city such as Nai Para, Hirabad, Jamnadas colony, Mir colony, Gharibabad and others, Another important issue of the city is the traffic jams, due to traffic jams on the main roads and adjacent roads creates problems for the areas and the motorists besides noise pollution. A number of anti-encroachment drives were launched by the authorities concerned in all areas but the situation never changed in the city. At this time major issue of city is garbage and waste disposal system. A city of gardens and mangoes change now a city of garbage. Most of Several roads and streets of different localities of the city are heavily littered with garbage. Major Serious issue of city is Health in this regards Patients in Mirpurkhas are not being provided with proper medical at the Civil Hospital, which is leading to a major health crisis in the area. Even though every year medicines are provided to the hospital according to its quota, patients are only given primary drugs for free, such as Disprin and Panadol, if they require other medications, they are told to go and buy it from private pharmacies outside the hospital. What happens to the rest of the medicines provided to the hospital is still unresolved.

M Nasir Iqbal

Mirpurkhas