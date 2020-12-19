Bleeding Kashmir

What credibility UN holds over the Kashmir Issue has been revealed by the recent incident of firing by the Indian troops in Chiri Kot, Poonch Sector on its Military Observer Group’s (MOGIP) vehicle who were appointed by the Security Council in 1951 on the boundary to observe and report the violations of ceasefire line that has ruthlessly vivisected the ‘once known as paradise Kashmir’ against the will of its own people who are unable to visit their next door kith and kin across the borders.

If the UN observers are not safe, one can imagine the unbridled brutal massacre of Kashmiris by the security forces on both sides of the border every day. This is turning out to be a sort of war in which civilians’ toll far exceeds armed forces’ themselves which hint towards a deadly pogrom being carried out against Kashmiris in order to wipe out their quest for freedom.

The miseries suffered by boundary-line dwellers are inexplicable in sheer words. Battered by the frequent bereavements of their near and dear ones, they are wallowing into deep valleys of despair and grief. Psychological effects remain with the survivors throughout their lives. Imagine how this affects the children. Peaceful slumber is impossible in these vicinities, as the dwellers are always looking towards their doors in fear as if waiting for the knocks of cruel death wandering somewhere nearby.

Why is the world so silent on all these brutalities, injustice and oppressions? If an elephant (Kavan) gets lonely and abandoned, a worldwide hue and cry finds him a timely rescue. But when thousands of innocent humans are killed in Kashmir, there is a pin drop silence everywhere. Is it because animals have acquired more worth and status than human lives in today’s civilized world? Why do there exist such double standards? Does human blood hold no worth to the ‘so called modern civilizations’ or are Kashmiris not even considered humans? Why are there no sanctuaries available to humans when even animals manage to get them?

Unanimous resolution passed in OIC’s meeting in Niger recently, rejecting illegal and unilateral actions taken by India in Kashmir to try to change its disputed status and demanding her to rescind its derogatory provisions imposed on the people of Kashmir against their will by subjecting them to a more than a year-long barbarous curfew and vicious lock down, fell on deaf ears to India and the UN. Moreover, the exposure of disinformation networks by the EU Disinfo Lab uncovering a vast network of media outlets, think tanks and NGOs serving Indian interests was another outright slap on the ‘so called largest democracy of the world’. But the silence of the world, especially the UN in the face of so much evidence is so staggering! This once again proves the helplessness and vulnerability of the UN when it comes to handling big powers.

Raja Amin Afzal

Muzaffarabad