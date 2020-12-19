Asad Umar tests positive for coronavirus

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has tested positive for coronavirus.

Asad, who also heads the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), announced the test result on Twitter on Friday, saying, “Just got my Covid-19 test result and it is positive. I will be isolating at home.”

The NCOC is also working as the country’s coronavirus-monitoring body. At present, Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate is 7.59 per cent with close to 3,000 new infections and 84 deaths reported over the past 24 hours. The total tally of cases stands at 451,494.