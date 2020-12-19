Amir’s exit 

Prolific Fast Bowler Mohammad Amir announced his retirement from international cricket after the final of Lankan Premier League- LPL. in protest over National team management’s unendurable attitude towards him. Pakistani Pacer who had already left test cricket following fitness issues announced to quit all forms of international cricket after he was dropped from the 35 member squad for New Zealand and was also not selected for the home series against Zimbabwe.

The fast bowler once considered junior Waseem Akram, represented Pakistan in 36 test matches, 51 one-day internationals and 50 T20 matches made a comeback in 2016 after serving a sentence of five years following his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal in 2010 during Pakistan’s Tour to England.

His return to the national side received a tepid response from former cricketers and his teammates particularly former Cricketer Ramiz Raja and his mate seasoned All-Rounder Mohammad Hafeez blatantly opposed his return to the international arena to represent Pakistan after that ominous incident. Amir’s bowling was analyzed with a Hawk’s Eye by former cricketers and it was found that he has lost the swing and pace that he had in the early days of his international career which made him unplayable in seeming conditions and on bouncy tracks.

The performance of Mohammad Amir against Arch-Rivals India in the final of Champions Trophy 2017 where he removed the top order of the world’s best batting lineup was probably the only significant performance since his return. In his video message, he said that; shabby behavior of team management has caused his untimely exit from international cricket Former Cricket stars including Waseem Akram, Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Akhter, and Rashid Latif have raised questions over the team management and the atmosphere of the dressing room after the startling step of the fast bowler.

Honorable Prime minister Imran Khan should meet the indignant fast bowler to convince him to backtrack from his decision the way General Zia did to the PM when he was a celebrated cricketer back in the 80s.Furthermore, PCB must call a thorough inquiry into the whole episode

KAMRAN KHAMISO KHOWAJA

Sujawal