AJK president slams Indian move to build army settlement in Badgam

ISLAMABAD: The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has expressed serious concern over the Indian government’s move to build his first military settlement in Budgam district of occupied Kashmir, where ex-servicemen, who massacred Kashmiris, would be settled.

In a statement on Saturday, Masood said that India has already constructed two military settlements in Jammu region. But India has not build any such settlement in Kashmir valley so far because of effective opposition by the political parties and freedom groups. However, he maintained that the revenue department of occupied Kashmir has now expedited the process of transferring 200-kanal agricultural land to the military officials for the purpose.

Masood added that the latest move of the Indian government has validated our apprehensions that India is swiftly acting to grab the lands of Kashmiris in order to turn the whole Jammu and Kashmir area into its colony.

“The construction of such settlements would not only pave the way for turning occupied Jammu and Kashmir into an Indian colony, but the fanatics of RSS and other Hindu groups would also be brought and settled in Kashmir valley in order to arm and use them for massacring the Kashmiri people.

“Due to the blockage of internet services in Kashmir valley, thousands of students, studying in India and other areas outside Kashmir, are unable to appear in their online examinations, being held in the wake of novel coronavirus, and their future is in jeopardy. Under a conspiracy, the Indian government is consistently pushing the Kashmiri people into darkness in order to force them to succumb to Indian slavery. But the Indian government would never succeed in its evil designs,” Masood added.

While talking to Government College University (GCU) Lahore Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Asghar Zaidi, the AJK president welcomed the university’s decision to establish a Kashmir Centre of Excellence and said that the centre would play an important role in effectively highlighting different aspects of the Kashmir conflict and apprising the new generation of the true perspective of the conflict.

“The GCU is an old centre of knowledge that can play an important role in highlighting the Kashmir issue on the national and international levels,” he concluded.