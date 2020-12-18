UN vehicle damaged by Indian fire across LoC

ISLAMABAD: The Indian army purposefully opened fire on two officers belonging to the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), who were in a vehicle near the Line of Control (LoC), confirmed Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Friday.

Around 10:45 am today, Indian troops “specifically targeted” and the UN vehicle which was “en route to interact with CFV victims in Polas Village in Chirikot Sector”. The Pakistan Army evacuated the UN personnel to UNMOGIP field station in Rawalakot.

“The UN vehicle was damaged, fortunately, the officers were not injured. The officers were immediately evacuated by Pakistan Army and brought back to the UNMOGIP field station in Rawalakot,” the spokesperson said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that UN vehicles are clearly recognisable, even from long distances “due to their distinct make and type and clearly visible markings”.

Chaudhri termed the incident as a reprehensible act of unprovoked firing, and said that the actions taken by India against the UNMOGIP officers is ‘indicative of a new low in the conduct of Indian occupation troops’.

The incident comes as relations between the two South Asian nuclear powers remain tense and Indian troops routinely target Pakistan Army positions and civilian areas in the region.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is currently on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said earlier that India is planning a surgical strike against Pakistan, and urged the international community to play their part in keeping peace in the region.

Pakistani troops guarding the Line of Control and Working Boundary with India have been put on ‘high alert’ to frustrate the Indian designs. The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Pakistani forces have been given clear instructions to respond to any ‘misadventure’ from India.