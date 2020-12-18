Shaheen-IX to enhance interoperability between Pak-China air forces: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan-China joint exercise will not only improve combat capacity of both Air Forces substantially but will also enhance interoperability between them with greater strength and harmony.

The army chief said this on Friday during his visit to an operational base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to witness the Pakistan-China joint air exercise “Shaheen-IX”, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The COAS said that such joint training ventures are vital to increasing the combat readiness of both countries to face emerging geo-strategic challenges.

While interacting with the base personnel, the COAS appreciated the professionalism and dedication of PAF and reiterated the importance of inter-services harmony and synergy for operational success. He said that PAF’s cutting edge aside, what makes it second to none is the high morale and thorough professionalism of its personnel.

Shaheen-IX is 9th in the series of joint exercises between PAF and PLAAF which started in 2011 and are held in Pakistan and China on an alternate basis.

Earlier, the COAS was received by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force.