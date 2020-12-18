SC rejects appeal against IHC decision on SAPMs, advisors

The Supreme Court (SC) upheld the decision of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding advisors and special assistants to the prime minister (SAPMs) and rejected a petition pertaining to their appointment.

The prime minister can appoint a special assistant at his own discretion, said the apex court. Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed added that appointments of advisers and special assistants is the discretion of Pakistan and he can appoint any expert for consultation.

The appeal was heard by CJP Gulzar, and Justice Ijazul Ahsan after Justice Munib Akhtar recused himself.

The lawyer of the applicant, Ikram Chaudhry, in his arguments before the court said that the appointments of SAPMs do not fall under Services of Pakistan and the cabinet can only appoint five advisers.

When the lawyer attempted to quote the precedent of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, Justice Ahsan said this case does not involve the matter of dual nationalities.

Furthermore, he said that the court had already allowed a citizen with dual nationality to hold the post of a special assistant.

Earlier in December, the IHC dismissed a petition filed against the appointment of five unelected advisers and 15 SAPMs.

The IHC judgment had noted that Article 93 of the Constitution allows the prime minister to appoint up to five advisors and conferring of a federal minister status on an advisor is “only for the purpose of perks and privileges” and “does not make the advisor a federal minister as such”.

A two-member bench of the IHC comprising Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani had released the reserved verdict in the open court.