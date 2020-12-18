QAU researchers find mutations in Covid-19

Researchers from Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) have identified major changes within the genome of the coronavirus that took place during local transmission in Pakistani society.

Dr Amir Ali Abbasi, professor and chairperson of the National Centre for Bioinformatic at QAU and co-lead of the research, remarked his team’s scientific work can assist in designing small-molecule inhibitors that perturb specific functions of coronavirus in the suppression of host immunity, which may help to reduce disease burden and assist recovery of patients.

Pakistan, he said, is currently facing the second and most deadly outbreak of novel coronavirus. He believed it is an urgent need to generate and analyse large-scale genetic data of COVID-19 to see what is causing coronavirus in Pakistan.

This genetic information can be used in combination with epidemiological data to inform public health decision-making in Pakistan and prevent the virus from spreading even more, Dr Amir added.

The research, titled “Evolutionary and structural analysis of SARS-CoV-2 specific evasion of host immunity”, was done in collaboration with China and the United States, and published in Nature’s Genes & Immunity journal.

The study discovered that during transmission in different countries, evolutionary substitution may alter and reposition the secondary structural elements of the SARS-CoV-2 to create new intra-proteins contacts that may enhance the virus’s ability to inhibit host immunity.

Simply put, the virus had evolved to be more effective in inhibiting a person’s immune system.

This is why the coronavirus spreads so fast to the lower respiratory tract of humans and causes the severe respiratory syndrome.

Furthermore, the researchers screened the genomes of more than 160 viruses from 40 countries. Their findings and data add to a growing body of evidence that coronaviruses share a common ancestor from late 2019, suggesting this was when the virus jumped from a previous animal host into humans.