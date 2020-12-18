PTM lawmaker shifted to Karachi in special flight

KARACHI: Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader and MNA Ali Wazir, who was arrested by the police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a pending case in Sindh, was shifted to Karachi on Friday through a special flight.

The Sindh police investigation teams were present to receive him at the airport. He was escorted in an armored police vehicle to a location, not yet divulged, for further investigations in the case of anti-state speech for which he was booked.

Wazir allegedly made in his December 6 speech anti-state remarks which compromised the stature of the national armed forces according to the police case.

Peshawar police had arrested the MNA earlier this week over his anti-state remarks in a public rally held in Karachi. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police arrested MNA after the Sindh home department had earlier written to KP authorities requesting Wazir’s arrest as he made on December 6 some anti-state remarks.

Earlier in the day, police also arrested a central organiser of PTM from Sohrab Goth area of the city in the same case.

Identified as Noorullah, the police claimed that he organized a public gathering of the PTM in Karachi, where speeches against the Pakistan Army were delivered. Noorullah was shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation in this regard, the police said.