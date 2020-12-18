PM launches Sehat Sahulat Programme for AJK

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Sehat Sahulat Programme for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) at a ceremony in Islamabad on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said this programme will provide health insurance to 1.2 million families in the territory and they can get medical treatment from three hundred and fifty health facilities across Pakistan.

The prime minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had started this project from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), where the process has now begun to extend the facility to every household.

In Punjab, six million families have been provided with the health cards and the provincial government there is striving to provide this facility to the entire population by the end of next year, he added.

PM Imran said that the launch of this programme in Azad Kashmir will also send a message across the Line of Control (LoC) where a “fascist and oppressive regime” is subjugating the rights of people.

He said that, given the economic constraints, launching this universal health coverage program was a courageous decision by the government He also said that this program is in line with the principles of the State of Medina.

The prime minister reaffirmed the commitment to transform Pakistan into a welfare state as per the vision of founding fathers.

This is not the only welfare programme launched by the premier recently. On Wednesday, PM Imran had directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to extend the ambitious Kamayab Jawan Programme to the merged tribal districts. He had also directed them to improve internet and mobile network coverage in merged tribal districts for benefit of the tribal people.

KP Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had been present on the occasion.

PM Imran had also directed the KP government to take more steps for the promotion of tourism to generate employment opportunities and enhance the province’s revenues.

The premier had said that the people have high expectations from the PTI government and directed provincial ministers and members provincial assembly to frequently visit their respective constituencies to monitor development projects on the ground, as well as making efforts to address people’s problems at their doorsteps.