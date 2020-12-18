PM Imran stresses need for lasting peace in Afghan

–Premier cautions against spoilers who continue to make attempts of disrupting peace process

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted that Intra-Afghan Negotiations provide a historic opportunity to the Afghan leaders for achieving durable peace and stability through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.

Talking to Taliban Political Commission (TPC), headed by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, which called on him in Islamabad on Friday, the premier reiterated that there is no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

PM Imran expressed hope that the Afghan parties would continue to build on the recent positive developments in the Intra-Afghan Negotiations.

He underscored Pakistan’s consistent support to an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement. He also underlined the need to be vigilant about the role of spoilers, who continue to make attempts to disrupt and derail the peace process.

The prime minister expressed concern over the high level of violence and called on all sides for a reduction in the violence leading to a ceasefire.

Highlighting peace and stability in Afghanistan, he said that it will provide a strong impetus to economic development, regional integration, and connectivity, benefitting Afghanistan and the region. The discussions focused on the progress in the Afghan peace process and the way forward.

The TPC delegation’s visit is part of Pakistan’s serious efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process to achieve a peaceful, stable, united, independent, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan.

Earlier this week, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that Pakistan desires durable peace in Afghanistan while talking to a delegation of the TPC in Islamabad. The minister had said that Pakistan played its possible reconciliatory role in the agreement reached between the Afghan Taliban and the United States in Doha, adding that the agreement on the rules for intra-Afghan talks was a welcome development.

On the occasion, the Afghan Taliban delegation head Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar had lauded Pakistan’s reconciliatory efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

The delegation of the Taliban Political Commission had arrived at New Islamabad International Airport (IIA) on Wednesday morning from Doha on flight QR-632. The delegation had been received by senior Pakistani officials and escorted under tight security.

This is the third visit of Mullah Baradar to Pakistan and the latest trip comes as the Taliban and Afghan government took a 20-day break in their talks taking place in Doha.

Pakistan has time and again urged the Taliban to start talks soon with the Afghan government to end decades of conflict, telling visiting officials of the group that an intra-Afghan dialogue could help ensure regional stability.

Analysts claim Islamabad has had a close association with armed groups in Afghanistan dating back to the Soviet Union’s invasion of the country in the late 1980s and continues to exercise influence over the Taliban.

“Pakistan has a lot of leverage, short of military options, including allowing and restricting the Taliban’s mobility,” Barnett Rubin, a senior advisor on Afghanistan and Pakistan under the Obama administration told Reuters.