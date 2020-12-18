NAB sends 26-point questionnaire to Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Friday sent a 26-point questionnaire to the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in order to proceed with the investigation into corruption allegations against him.

The anti-corruption watchdog directed Fazl to submit the response till December 24, besides providing evidence. The NAB authorities have also warned him for facing legal action if he fails to submit a response in the said time.

Through the questionnaire, the anti-corruption watchdog’s investigators sought sources of income of the politician. They asked him to provide details of properties bought by his father, as well as the inherited properties owned by him and other family members besides providing particulars regarding his annual sources of income.

The anti-graft body questioned about the complete details of the JUI-F chief’s 64 kanals of land in Dera Ismail Khan and two kanals and 15 marlas of agriculture land which were bought on the name of his son. The sources of income were also sought for the purchase of five marlas land in Multan Cantt by his son.

The investigators asked the politician to clarify the association of Gul Asghar, Noor Asghar, Muhammad Jalal, Sher Bahadur, Yasir, Abrar Ali Shah, Sharifullah, Taka Khan, Haji Shehzada, Abrar Ahmed and Muhammad Ramzan with his religiopolitical party.

Fazlur Rehman has been directed to provide details of other assets belonging to him and family members including siblings in term of gifts besides giving particulars of other land bought by him or purchased for anyone else.

The details of the assets sold by him and family members were also sought, as well as the records of hotels, shops and houses that have been constructed on the name of other persons.

The politician was directed to disclose expenditures of the election campaign, foreign tours, bank accounts, tax particulars, seminaries registered with his names along with its bank accounts, registration records and income details.

It has been directed to Fazl to provide details of the government land allotted to him, close aides and other workers of his religiopolitical party. He has been asked to provide records of all local and foreign bank accounts belonging to JUI-F, assets’ details and donors of his religiopolitical party.

Fazl was questioned for the income sources to cover expenses of his royal lifestyle and alleged usage of political influence for benefiting his brother to get a government job.

Earlier on December 15, it emerged that NAB had started to tighten the noose around Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and JUI-F chief as it has issued call-up notices to people who have business ties with him.

Ibrar Ahmed Khan, son of Muhammad Ismail, was conveyed NAB notice through Islamabad CCPO while DI Khan DPO handed over the NAB notices to Muhammad Jalal, son of Azam Khan; Abrar Ali Shah, son of Asghar Shah, and Abdul Rauf, son of Abdul Sattar. The latter was sent two call-up notices of NAB.

The NAB had asked all five of them to appear before the anti-graft body on December 16 in a corruption inquiry against Fazl.