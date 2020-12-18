Maryam deletes tweet that “exposed” Nawaz’s connections with Israel

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, with 5.8 million followers on Twitter, deleted a tweet which supposedly “exposed” that Nawaz Sharif had in his tenure as premier sent two delegations to Israel in a bid to normalise relations with the country.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) shared a screen recording of her deleted tweet, alleging that she had accidentally “exposed” Nawaz Sharif by tweeting the link to an interview of i24, an Israeli news channel.

It appeared that Maryam had attempted to point out the claims about “an adviser of Prime Minister Imran Khan visiting Tel Aviv in November on his British passport in a slow process of normalisation of ties between Pakistan and the Jewish state,” but it backfired as the interview included a mention of her father and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The interview of Noor Dahri included the scholar talking about an unnamed advisor coming to Israel to carry a “special message” from the premier. Towards the end of the interview, Dahri stated that PM Imran was not the only one to take this initiative and said: “Looking at history, Nawaz Sharif sent two delegations to Israel to normalise relations”.

Maryam was apparently caught off guard as the footage included a mention of her father having previously offered an olive branch to Israel.

Soon after, #اسرائیل_کا_یار_نوازشریف (NawazSharif_Friend_of_Israel) started trending on Twitter.