Lance Naik Mehfooz remembered on martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD: The 49th martyrdom anniversary of Lance Naik Muhammad Mehfooz Shaheed Nishan-e-Haider was observed on Friday.

In a tweet, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar said the nation venerates supreme sacrifice of Mehfooz who embraced martyrdom at Wagah Border in 1971 war. He said that the courage and extremely daring actions of Mehfooz in the battlefield are a sublime precedent worth emulating by all defenders of motherland.

Mehfooz was born on October 25, 1944, in village Malkan of district Rawalpindi. He received his early education from his village. In 1962, he joined the Pakistan Army and after completion of basic military training in 1963, he was placed in 15 Punjab Regiment.

He took part in the Indo-Pak War of 1971 at Wagah border. A company of the 15 Punjab was ordered to attack Kangri Pull inside enemy territory. During the attack, a bomb exploded near Mehfooz in which he got badly injured and his machine-gun became out of order.

He crawled into a nearby trench of a martyred soldier and got hold of the machine-gun and started firing. During this, he noticed that an enemy machine-gun was effectively engaging his own troops. Mehfooz crawled towards the enemy trench and on reaching within 10 yards charged on it. He caught the enemy fire by his neck and pushed him to death.

Meanwhile, the other two enemy soldiers kept on stabbing him with their bayonets. Lance Naik Mehfooz became badly injured and embraced martyrdom. However, his hands never left the neck of his adversary, who was later freed with great effort.

On March 23, 1972, the government, in recognition of Mehfooz’s bravery, awarded him with the top military award ‘Nishan-e-Haider.’